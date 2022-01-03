Celtic in Shakhtar Donetsk 'huge profit' comparison over £100m transfer policy

Ange Postecoglou has tapped into his knowledge and awareness of the market to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.

Former player Kris Commons reckons it is a transfer policy which could prove to be a “goldmine”.

Celtic have signed from the region before, bringing in players from Japan, China and South Korea to varied success.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has an extensive knowledge of the J-League market. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

For Commons, having Postecoglou picking the players gives the Parkhead side an advantage and takes an element of risk out of the process.

He believes Celtic could use the Japanese market to similar effect to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk and their recruitment of Brazilian players.

The Miners have won 13 league titles plus a Uefa Cup since 2002. During that period a host of players from South America played a key role with some going on to fetch large transfer sums.

Alex Teixeira, Luiz Adriano, Jadson, Fernandino, Willian and Douglas Costa brought in more than £105million move through sales.

"If there are any rough diamonds to be found, Postecoglou will know exactly where to look," Commons wrote in his Daily Mail column. “He could help Celtic unearth a goldmine of exciting new talent.

"It can be hugely beneficial and profitable for a club to devote a lot of their scouting resources into one specific country or region.

"Shakhtar Donetsk have almost turned it into an art form over the past 20 years, by the way in which they continually sign talented young Brazilians, develop them, and then sell them on for huge profit.

"Clearly there isn't the same depth of talent available in Japan as there is in the likes of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

"But the same principle still applies, albeit on a smaller scale. No one is asking Celtic to sign half-a-dozen young Brazilians every other year.

"It's having the ability to identify young talent at source which is the key. If they can set up the right supply lines and get even just two or three talented Japanese boys every so often, it could prove to be massively beneficial.”

