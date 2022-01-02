Celtic recruits ready to turn on title style as Yosuke Ideguchi makes admission on Ange Postecoglou

New Celtic signing Yosuke Ideguchi, who wants to be known as ‘Guchi’, is unveiled at the club's training ground in Lennoxtown. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Speaking for the first time after completing his £800,000 move from Gamba Osaka, midfielder Ideguchi revealed Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has asked him to replicate the form which first caught the eye of the Australian coach during his spell in Japan in charge of Yokohama F Marinos.

That admiration was reciprocated by Ideguchi and the 25-year-old is enthused by the opportunity to now play for Postecoglou alongside compatriots Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate who also signed for Celtic on Hogmanay.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve spoken to the manager and he said that he’s looking for me to bring my style of play to the team,” said Ideguchi.

“When I was in Japan, I watched his team and I was interested in the style, so I’m excited to be able to join his team.

'It certainly helps me in joining Celtic to have Daizen and Reo here as well, and I’m hoping to contribute to the team along with them.”

Ideguchi has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Celtic, as has 24-year-old defender Hatate who joins from current J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale in a £1.4 million deal.

Striker Maeda has joined on an initial loan from Yokohama F. Marinos until the end of the season ahead of a permanent £1.7 million move.

“My strength is my speed so I would like to use my speed to attack opponents, and try to get as many goals as possible,” said Maeda.

“All the Japanese players will try to play together and to be successful with Celtic, so we will work hard to try and get the title this season.”

All three will try and emulate the impact made by Kyogo Furuhashi who has scored 16 goals in 24 appearances since his £4.5 million move from Vissel Kobe last summer.

“Kyogo is already contributing to the team,” said Ideguchi, “so, like Kyogo, I want to be able to contribute to the team, although our playing styles are different.

“How Kyogo is playing is already big news in Japan. I respect him and I’m really looking forward to playing with him, along with my other team-mates.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.