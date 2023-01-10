Celtic representatives have reportedly travelled to London in an attempt to strike a deal to land South Korea international striker Cho Geu-sung.

The Parkhead club have submitted an offer in the region of £3million for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward, who is wanted by several clubs after starring for his country at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring two goals against Ghana.

Bundesliga club Mainz are also in the running for the 24-year-old having tabled a similar offer, while both Rangers and Ferencvaros are said to be interested, although neither have made an official approach for the player.

Reports in South Korea have also claimed that MLS side Minnesota United have submitted a higher offer for Gue-sung, said to be in excess of £4miillion, in an attempt to lure the player away from his preferred destination of Europe.

Celtic target Cho Gue-Sung in action for South Korea at the World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)