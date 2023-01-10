Celtic and Rangers see transfer rival emerge for World Cup star as £4.2m bid made

Celtic may have to improve on their original offer to land South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung after reportedly being outbid by MLS outfit Minnesota United.

The Hoops are believed to have submitted a £3million bid for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward, who scored twice for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Rangers are also said to be interested in Gue-sung, but have not made a bid, with Bundesliga side Mainz also in the running having had a previous lower offer rejected.

However, a rival to both Glasgow clubs has emerged for the 25-year-old's services with reports in South Korea claiming that Minnesota have launched a £4.2m offer in a bid to take him to the MLS.

Celtic and Rangers target Cho Geu-sung in action for South Korea at the World Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)