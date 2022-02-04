Celtic icon admits 'I was wrong' over Giorgos Giakoumakis

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has admitted that he called it wrong by claiming that Giorgos Giakoumakis would be surplus to requirements.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:20 pm
Giorgos Giakoumakis is winning over doubters with his performances for Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

McAvennie, who starred for the Hoops over two spells in the 1980s and 90s, had previously suggested that the Greek international would struggle to keep his place at Parkhead after a difficult start to his Celtic career.

However, the striker signed on a five-year deal from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in a £2.5m deal in the summer, has overcome initial injury problems to start Celtic’s last three fixtures and now has three goals in 13 appearances.

And after watching his performance against Rangers on Wednesday night, McAvennie has now had a change of heart.

He told Football Insider: "I said a few weeks ago that Giakoumakis might be surplus to requirements.

“I didn’t say he wasn’t good, it’s just we have Kyogo and then Maeda came in as well.

“Maybe I just couldn’t see him getting a game. Wow, I was wrong, I take it back because we are going to need three strikers.

“The way they run and the shift they put in. Injuries will come, as we have seen with Kyogo.

“Maeda wasn’t able to start against Rangers because he was knackered after playing for Japan.

“So we need that third striker and I think Giakoumakis was solid against Rangers.

“He was unlucky not to score. He’s not had a great start up here so let’s judge him at the end of the season."

