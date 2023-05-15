Celtic hoover up main awards with four gongs, Rangers land two - full list of PFA winners

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and his free-scoring forward Kyogo Furuhashi picked the main gongs at the PFA Scotland award ceremony on Sunday evening.

Voted for by their fellow professionals, Furuhashi saw off competition from his fellow team-mates Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor – last year’s winner – plus Motherwell hitman Kevin van Veen to land the PFA Player of the Year award. Postecoglou was also celebrated for guiding Celtic to an impressive cinch Premiership title – and potentially a treble – as he won the PFA Manager of the Year award, beating off competition from St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson, Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake and Stirling Albion’s Darren Young.

The awards did not end there for Celtic, with Jota winning the award for cinch Premiership Goal of the Season for his chip against Rangers in the 4-0 win during the first Old Firm clash of the season, while defender Caitlin Hayes won the SWPL PFA Player of the Year award as Celtic Women chase down the league title.

Rangers scooped both PFA Young Player of the Year awards, with on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman landing the men’s award and fellow midfielder Emma Watson taking the women’s title.

Ayr United forward Dipo Akinyemi landed the PFA Championship Player of the Year award, Airdrieonians forward Calum Gallagher was victorious in the same category for League One and Charlie Reilly of Albion Rovers – also nominated for the SPFL Young Player of the Year award – was victorious in the League Two category.