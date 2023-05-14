SWPL title race goes to gripping final day - Glasgow City hold slender advantage over Rangers and Celtic

Leanne Ross’ team scrambled over the line against the Jags thanks to a late winner from Priscilla Chinchilla. They had taken the lead at Petershill Park through Lauren Davidson, only for the Jags to equalise on the hour-mark through Rebecca McGowan. However, Chinchilla’s strike means that City lead both Rangers Women and Celtic Women by two points going into the last day of the season.
Rangers Women and Celtic Women are both on 78 points with one match remaining, but it is the Gers who hold the best goal difference (+103). Celtic Women are a goal behind them on (+102), while Glasgow City are on +93. Earlier in the day to pile pressure on City, Celtic overcame Hibs 2-1 thanks to goals from Katherine Loferski and Claire O’Riordan – Nor Mustafa scored a late consolation for the hosts at Meadowbank – and then Rangers posted a crushing 6-0 win away at Hearts, with Kirsty Howat netting a hat-trick and further strikes from Brogan Hay, Kirsty MacLean and a Megan Bell penalty giving them all three points.
Rangers host Glasgow City on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 21 (kick-off 4.10pm) needing a win to have any chance of securing the title, with the match due to be played at Ibrox in front of a large crowd. At the same time, Fran Alonso’s Celtic team will host Hearts looking not only to win, but to overturn the one-goal goal difference that separates them and Malky Thomson’s Gers. Depending on that result, a draw may not be enough for Glasgow City in a thrilling denouement to the season, but victory would guarantee them their 16th SWPL crown.