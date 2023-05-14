SWPL title race goes to gripping final day - Glasgow City hold slender advantage over Rangers and Celtic

Priscilla Chinchilla scored the winner for Glasgow City against Partick Thistle.

Leanne Ross’ team scrambled over the line against the Jags thanks to a late winner from Priscilla Chinchilla. They had taken the lead at Petershill Park through Lauren Davidson, only for the Jags to equalise on the hour-mark through Rebecca McGowan. However, Chinchilla’s strike means that City lead both Rangers Women and Celtic Women by two points going into the last day of the season.

Rangers Women and Celtic Women are both on 78 points with one match remaining, but it is the Gers who hold the best goal difference (+103). Celtic Women are a goal behind them on (+102), while Glasgow City are on +93. Earlier in the day to pile pressure on City, Celtic overcame Hibs 2-1 thanks to goals from Katherine Loferski and Claire O’Riordan – Nor Mustafa scored a late consolation for the hosts at Meadowbank – and then Rangers posted a crushing 6-0 win away at Hearts, with Kirsty Howat netting a hat-trick and further strikes from Brogan Hay, Kirsty MacLean and a Megan Bell penalty giving them all three points.

