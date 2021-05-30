Celtic hit ten to take SWPL title race with Glasgow City to final day

CUMBERNAULD, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 17: Glasgow City's Jo Love (left) with Tegan Bowie during a Scottish Women's Premier League match between Glasgow City and Celtic, on October 18, 2020, in Cumbernauld, Scotland Love and Bowie(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The reigning champions won 6-2 at Ainslie Park Edinburgh as they close in on a remarkable 14th consecutive SWPL title.

Ode Fulutudilu, Hayley Lauder, Niamh Farrelly, Priscilla Chinchilla, Aoife Colvill and Sharon Wojcek were on target for Scott Booth’s side to put them on course for a trophy lift next week.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the title race will go down to the wire after a hat-trick from Celtic’s Sarah Ewens plus braces from Anna Filbey, Chloe Craig and Mariah Lee and an own goal sealed a 10-0 win for the Ghirls against struggling Forfar to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games and keep them within three points of the league-leaders going into the final round of fixtures.

Celtic, who looked out of the title race only six weeks ago, will smell blood after their comprehensive win vastly improved their goal difference but they are relying on Old Firm rivals Rangers to do them a favour next week, with Malky Thomson’s side facing Glasgow City at Broadwood next weekend.

Elsewhere in the SWPL, the Gers were left with a feeling of what might have been after an impressive 6-0 victory over Motherwell saw them keep alive their slim hopes of Champions League qualification, while Dean Gibson’s Hibs recorded their second Edinburgh derby win in a row with a 2-0 win over Hearts at the Oriam.