City defender Janine van Wyk was the first to miss from the spot, stepping up after Priscila Chinchilla was felled by Hoops forward Mariah Lee. However, goalkeeper Chloe Logan proved equal to her first half spot kick to delight Hoops boss Fran Alonso.
It would be Lee Alexander’s turn to be the hero in the second half though, as the Scotland international palmed out Sarah Ewans penalty 25 minutes from time. Celtic were to be further aggrieved soon after when Lee was chopped down by Jenna Clark in the closing stages, just as she was bearing down on goal. Clark did receive her marching orders, but the Ghirls were unable to capitalise in the remaining minutes.
Meanwhile the result allowed Rangers to leapfrog their Old Firm rivals into second place as they got back to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 win over Hearts. Goals from Zoe Ness (9), Lizzie Arnot (11, 32) Sonia O’Neill (63) helped Malky Thomson’s side move within four points of Scott Booth’s Glasgow City.
On the result, Rangers boss Malky Thomson said: “I’m pleased to get the three points. We managed to put some nice goals together and it pushes us back to second in the league, so I’m pleased with our work tonight.
Thomson made numerous changes to his Rangers side, but said "It was always a plan to try have everybody equal, but the girls who started the game tonight have earned their place and they deserve it.”
