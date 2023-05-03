All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
5 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Celtic hit out at SFA as Scottish Cup final v Inverness moved from traditional 3pm slot

Celtic have hit out at the Scottish FA following confirmation that their Scottish Cup final against Inverness has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 17:58 BST
 Comment

The showpiece fixture will start at 5.30pm on Saturday, June 3 with the decision believed to have been taken in order to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley taking place at 3pm the same day.

It follows discussions with broadcasters Viaplay and BBC Scotland, who will both show the match live. Celtic have expressed disappointment with the lack of communication from the SFA regarding the impact on supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement read: “We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup Final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don’t believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters.

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness has been given a tea-time kick-off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness has been given a tea-time kick-off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness has been given a tea-time kick-off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match – something which is also extremely regrettable.”

Inverness promised to release a full statement in “due course” but some of their supporters were quick to point out some of the difficulties the change produces, notably that the last train from Glasgow to the Highland city on that day leaves at 7.37pm, giving supporters no chance of travelling home by rail on the day.

A statement from the Scottish FA confirming the kick-off time, added: “We would like to thank all parties for their support in ensuring a slot commensurate with Scottish football’s showpiece occasion. .The match will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and on Viaplay.”

Related topics:SFAManchester CityBBC ScotlandManchester UnitedWembleyGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.