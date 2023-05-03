Celtic have hit out at the Scottish FA following confirmation that their Scottish Cup final against Inverness has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot.

The showpiece fixture will start at 5.30pm on Saturday, June 3 with the decision believed to have been taken in order to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley taking place at 3pm the same day.

It follows discussions with broadcasters Viaplay and BBC Scotland, who will both show the match live. Celtic have expressed disappointment with the lack of communication from the SFA regarding the impact on supporters.

A club statement read: “We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup Final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don’t believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters.

The Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness has been given a tea-time kick-off. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match – something which is also extremely regrettable.”

Inverness promised to release a full statement in “due course” but some of their supporters were quick to point out some of the difficulties the change produces, notably that the last train from Glasgow to the Highland city on that day leaves at 7.37pm, giving supporters no chance of travelling home by rail on the day.