Celtic 'helped drive up price' of £6m-rated winger

Celtic were interested in signing winger Theo Bongonda, according to reports in Belgium.

Theo Bongonda playing for former club Celta Vigo.

The 23-year-old is on the verge of a move to champions Genk for around £6 million after impressing for Zulte Waregem last term.

His 14 goals and 14 assists attracted the attention of Parkhead scouts, and the supposed interest from the Ladbrokes Premiership champions enabled Zulte Waregem to squeeze more out of Genk for his transfer.

Brighton, Mainz and Hertha Berlin were also said to be interested.

