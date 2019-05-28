Have Liverpool been given a Celtic hand-me-down as a new kit?

Leaked images claiming to show the new Liverpool away goalkeeper jersey may look familiar to fans of Scottish football - because the new kit is virtually identical to a Celtic shirt from the 2017/18 season.

The Hoops and the Reds share a kit manufacturer in New Balance, and the American-based firm seems to have gone down the easy route when choosing the change goalie kit that Alisson Becker will wear next season.

Celtic's 2017/18 third kit (left) and Liverpool's 2019/20 goalkeeper away kit

Apart from a subtle line design on the sleeves, black flashes on the cuffs and the Western Union sleeve sponsor, the shirt appears identical in colour and design to Celtic's third kit from the year the Hoops completed their second treble on the bounce.

Liverpool's home 'keeper strip is predominantly black but we don't think Celtic fans need to worry about getting an old Reds kit for their change strip next term - leaked images suggest the champions will sport a yellow and green change kit next season.

It's not unusual for teams who have the same kit manufacturer to "share" strips of course - Hibs' purple away kit during the 2015/16 season was identical barring badge and sponsor to Charlton Athletic's 2015/16 third kit, with the two teams sharing Nike as a kit provider.