Celtic handed huge Kyogo Furuhashi injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash but one star misses training
Celtic have been boosted ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
Forward Kyogo Furuhashi was involved in training on Monday morning. The Japanese striker appeared to be a major doubt for the massive European clash at Celtic Park on Tuesday night.
Ange Postecoglou’s men host the reigning European champions as they get their Champions League campaign under way.
Kyogo had to be replaced within the first five minutes with a shoulder injury and appeared to hurt it further when he fell awkwardly during post-match celebrations.
The 27-year-old, however, was involved in running drills and ball work in the session.
He has started the season in electric form, scoring six in six, averaging 1.46 goals per 90 minutes in the Premiership.
Meanwhile, it is reported Carl Starfelt didn’t train. The centre-back was taken off in the second half, replaced with Moritz Jenz, due to a knee “niggle” according to Postecoglou.
