What channel is Celtic v Real Madrid on? Champions League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou's men come into the game on a massive high after demolishing rivals Rangers 4-0 at home, opening up a five point gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership in the process as they look to win back-to-back league titles.

The reward for last season’s Premiership success was automatic qualification to the group stage of UEFA’s elite club competition. It is the first time Celtic have been back at this stage since the 2017/18 competition.

The Scottish champions will fancy their chances of finishing at least third despite being in Pot 4, with RB Leipzig, who Rangers defeated on the way to the Europa League final last season, and Shakhtar Donetsk making up the group.

Madrid will be expected to win the group comfortably. They won the league and Champions League double last season. They currently sit top of La Liga with four wins from four.

Match details

Who: Real Madrid v Celtic

What: Champions League, Group F

Celtic host Real Madrid in the Champions League. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, September 6. Kick-off 8pm

Referee: Sandro Schaerer

How to watch

The game is being broadcast live on BT Sport, the Champions League rights holders in the UK. The match will be shown on BT Sport 3 and its Ultimate channels. The meeting of the club’ Under-19 sides will be shown on BT Sport 1 at 3pm.

Last meeting

This is the first time the two clubs have been paired together in the group stage of the Champions League. It will also be the first competitive meeting between the sides since the 1979/80 European Cup. Celtic won the first leg 2-0 but lost 3-0 in the Spanish capital in front of 110,000 fans.

Team news

Kyogo Furuhashi is a major doubt for Celtic after being replaced within the first five minutes of the win over Rangers with a shoulder injury. Carl Starfelt also had to be replaced with a knee "niggle” according to Ange Postecoglou. Yosuke Ideguchi, who has been suffering from injury, has not been named in the club's Champions League squad.

Madrid have no injury worries for key players.

Anything else