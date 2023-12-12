Celtic given huge boost as training footage shows key duo back in action ahead of Champions League finale

Carter-Vickers and Maeda have both been sidelined during a sketchy run of performances from Rodgers’ men

Celtic have been given a boost ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Feyenoord, with key players Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maede pictured training at Lennoxtown ahead of the tie.

Carter-Vickers, who is key defender for Celtic, missed Celtic’s 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock on Sunday as they relinquished their unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign. Hopes will now be raised that the American will be able to take his place at centre-half for the visit of the Dutch champions in what is Celtic’s final match of their European campaign.

Maeda has not featured for Celtic since injuring himself in the heavy defeat by Atletico Madrid at the start of November. The Japanese forward’s absence has been keenly felt by Celtic and any sort of appearance would boost manager Brendan Rodgers for the run of fixtures leading up to the winter break, which includes a league derby clash at home to Rangers.

