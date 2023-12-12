We run you through some of the big football stories at home and abroad this Tuesday morning:

Dons break silence on Miovski

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell star striker Bojan Miovski but Dons chief executive Alan Burrows is unable to give any assurances on the North Macedonian’s future amid reports Celtic are weighing up a move for him in January. Speaking at Aberdeen’s AGM, Burrows said: "We are in no rush to sell Bojan Miovski. Aberdeen have a player trading model that requires you, at times when it suits you, to sell. However that has to be at the value you believe is right for the club. Bojan has demonstrated this season and last season he is a striker of supreme quality and I've no doubt is going to have a fantastic career at the very top level. I can't give any assurances because I don't know what any other club is going to do. We are not actively seeking to sell Bojan as we go into the January transfer window. Our anticipation is Bojan will be here for beyond that period. He is good enough to play in the top five leagues in Europe and I think his value will be demonstrated when we do sell him, that's the level he goes to."

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad.

Liverpool could recall SPFL defender

Liverpool are weighing up a loan recall for Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams to ease their injury crisis at the back. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is short of options across his backline and could turn to Williams, who has been able to break into the Dons starting XI this season. Liverpool also have another defender at a Scottish club in Nat Phillips, who is due to return to Anfield next month.

Holgate development alerts Rangers

Everton are looking to recall Mason Holgate on loan from Southampton and farm him out to another club due to lack of game-time, according to The Sun. Holgate, who can play across the backline, has only featured five times for the Saints this season and was a reported transfer target for Rangers back in the summer. Ibrox boss Philippe Clement is expected to replenish his squad in January, although a striker is believed to be a priority following a knee injury to Danilo.

Hibs’ Foley SFA hope

Hibs hope the Scottish Football Association will rubber-stamp billionaire Bill Foley’s investment plan for the club. The Bournemouth owner wants to buy a minority stake in the Easter Road outfit but the bid needs to be passed by the SFA, who are due to meet on Thursday to give their verdict. Hibs have already submitted their case to the governing body and will now await their verdict.

Rodgers’ ‘bit of a nightmare’

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says the club’s recent performances are a concern for manager Brendan Rodgers. The reigning champions lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock on Sunday and Sutton said: "This was coming and it's been coming all season. Whether you want to split domestic form up with the Champions League, which I think you can. The Champions League has been a massive disappointment. Celtic weren't ready, they weren't prepared. There are worrying signs as far as I can see and I don't think the fanbase are fooled by what's going on. The biggest worry at the weekend is that you can lose matches in many ways; you can be outplayed by a team but you can't be outrun or outfought. That's what Kilmarnock did. Celtic seemed to freeze and show a fear. The truth is, domestically, that absolutely shouldn't happen. A lot of performances have papered over the cracks, albeit they only lost their first game in the league this season. It hasn't been as slick or fluid and it's a bit of a nightmare for Brendan [Rodgers] that he's following [Ange] Postecoglou. That's the truth."

Tierney opens up on injury travails

Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney has revealed how difficult it was to deal with his latest injury. Tierney, who is on loan at Real Sociedad from Arsenal, is now back in the La Liga outfit’s team after missing two months of action due to hamstring issue. "I am buzzing to be back," Tierney said. “I was really devastated this time. Injuries are never easy to accept but when you have just joined a club, it's that extra bit difficult to take. For the first day or two, I was finding it hard to accept I would be out for a period of time. Once you do accept it, you get over it, and everyone at the club was brilliant to keep me positive. I knew, you get that feeling as a player. I had never pulled a muscle before. I knew when I felt something in my hamstring that it wasn't going to be great news. I accepted in my head there and then that this could be a couple months. The first day training with the boys again is brilliant. You want to be part of it and help the team.”

Domestic football in Turkey suspended after club president punches referee

Domestic football in Turkey has been suspended indefinitely after one of the country’s top referees was punched to the ground by a club president following a Super Lig match on Monday. Halil Umut Meler was approached on the pitch and hit by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, sparking chaotic scenes as players and officials joined the melee or tried to intervene. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was quoted in Turkish media condemning the attack, and the Turkish Football Federation swiftly announced the suspension. In a statement, it blamed the “despicable attack” on a years-long toxic culture towards referees that it said had been fostered by many players and club officials. "The irresponsible statements of club presidents, managers, coaches and TV commentators targeting referees have paved the way for this vile attack today,” said the TFF. “The responsible club, its president, its managers and all criminals who attacked Meler will be punished in the most severe way. By the decision of the TFF Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely.”

