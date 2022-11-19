Celtic get huge signing encouragement after key target's club make contract admission

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival at the club, the Scottish champions have taken advantage of the Japanese market, adding the likes of Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda with all making a strong impact.

Another could be added next month with Celtic strongly linked with centre-back Yuki Kobayashi. The versatile defender who can also play at left-back is out of contract at the end of January. His club side Vissel Kobe are keen to keep him with the 22-year-old having played 41 times this past season but accept it is not a likely scenario. According to a report in Japan, an official from the club admitted: “It's hard to keep him now."