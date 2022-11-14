Ange Posteocglou lifts lid on incoming Celtic transfers - research, judgement, Mark Lawwell role

Celtic manager Ange Postecglou has explained how detailed his research is before he commits to spending money in the transfer market.

The Greek-Australian is well underway with targets for the January transfer window but is confident that having enjoyed considerable success with players so far in his dealings at Celtic that he has the full and firm trust of the Parkhead board. And when it comes to identifying the traits he wishes in incoming players, all avenues are explored.

“Every decision I make, I try and flood myself with as much information as possible,” he said. “What I am good at is sifting out what is useful and what is not but I have always relied on information. Ultimately it comes down to a judgement because you could have three players and there is not much difference between them in terms of qualities and then it comes down to my experience and my judgement.

“But before we get to that stage information for me is everything and not just around transfers but every decision I make. When I start a starting XI people make their judgements but they have a tenth of the information I have when I make that decision. Maybe if they had all the information I had then they would come to the same conclusion. You need to have good people around you and a good scouting network and a good recruiting area which we have now with Mark Lawwell. They do all that work in terms of gathering information and then we make that decision.”