Celtic have recieved a huge injury boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Aberdeen and the Viaplay Cup final with Rangers the following week.

Kyogo Furuhashi is set to be available for the home fixture with the Dons having been a doubt following the shoulder injury sustained in the Scottish Cup win over St Mirren last weekend. The Japanese star was replaced by Liel Abada after just 14 minutes.

Postecoglou revealed the 28-year-old had treatment on the shoulder but returned to training by the end of the week. However, it was confirmed David Turnbull will miss out this weekend’s match after picking up a knock.

“Kyogo is fine,” the Australian said. “He trained today, had a session yesterday and is good to go. I think I said after the game, I was pretty relaxed about it.

“He had a similar one last year and I think he missed one session and played the next game. So it wasn’t anything that we were overly-concerned about and, from our perspective, if it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right, we move on and deal with it. He missed a session to get some treatment on it and has trained the last two days so no issues.

“The only one from last week is David Turnbull got a knock and will miss tomorrow, that’s it, everyone else is OK.”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou admitted he paid little attention to comments made by Michael Beale who rated Rangers’ chances of overturning the current nine-point deficit at the top of the Premiership as “low”.