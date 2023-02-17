‘Don’t really pay an interest to it' - Ange Postecoglou responds to Rangers boss' Celtic title comments

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou responded to Michael Beale's comments that the chances of Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title are “low”.

The Rangers head coach admitted that it will be difficult for his side to overcome the nine point lead the Scottish champions have built up. The Ibrox club have won nine of ten league games since Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst, drawing the other with Celtic. But in that time their rivals have also won all their games aside from the derby fixture.

“If you looked at probability, the probability is low because the games are running out and there are only so many games left,” Beale said. “We are in very good form. Celtic are in very good form and their form has run longer than ours so you would say it is outstanding form.

“What I would say is momentum can change things in football so all we have to do is keep doing our job and hope the momentum changes. If it doesn’t, we still have to win games for Rangers and build our team stronger for the cup competitions and what has to come. We cannot take a foot off it, that’s why I was a little bit annoyed at the weekend’s performance.”

Celtic welcome Aberdeen to the east end of Glasgow on Saturday as they look to continue their long unbeaten run in domestic football which stretches back to September. Postecoglou gave little thought to Beale’s comments. “I haven’t heard the comments," he said. “I don’t really pay an interest to it.”