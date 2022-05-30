Celtic favourite Tom Rogic pulls out of international squad following Parkhead exit

The Australian midfielder has pulled out of international duty against the United Arab Emirates citing personal reasons as Graham Arnold’s Socceroos try to qualify for November’s World Cup.

In a statement the game’s governing body Down Under said: “Football Australia today advised that Tom Rogic has notified Socceroos staff of his decision to withdraw from Australia’s squad for June 2022, citing personal reasons.

“Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold said it is unfortunate that Rogic is unable to join the squad in the Middle East, whilst reaffirming his belief in the players already assembled in Doha: “My focus must now be on the players we have here in Qatar,” Arnold said. “We have selected an extended squad of quality players and I believe that we will achieve something special for Australia over the next two weeks.”

“No additional players will be called up to the Socceroos’ squad following Rogic’s withdrawal.”

Among the players who are in Qatar for a friendly with Jordan and then the key qualifier are former Hibs trio Jamie MacLaren, Jackson Irvine and Martin Boyle, plus current Hearts midfielder Nathaniel Atkinson. Reported Jambos transfer target Kye Rowles is also within the extended squad having played for the A-League All Stars against Barcelona earlier this month.