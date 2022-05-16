'That seems unlikely' - Tom Rogic discusses future after Celtic exit and rules out one move

The Australian playmaker is departing along with Nir Bitton with the pair winning a glut of trophies during their time at the club.

Rogic joined Celtic back in January 2013 and has played 272 times for the club during that period, producing various moments of brilliance with 49 goals.

The 29-year-old has yet to decide on his future with a decision likely in the “coming weeks”.

"I’m not sure yet,” he told Network 10 in his homeland when asked what was next.

"Now isn’t really the right time – I’ll just reflect on the career I’ve had here.

"I'm ready for a new challenge and a change of scene is something that will motivate me.

"I’ll sit down with my agent in the coming weeks and discuss my options.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Tom Rogic who will leave this summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"Right now it’s just about what a great time I’ve had here and enjoying my last couple of days."

Celtic fans paid tribute to Rogic and Bitton on Saturday with the team defeating Motherwell 6-0 in front of a packed home crowd before being presented with the trophy.

Rogic has been linked with a return to Australia. He started his career with Central Coast Mariners, while enjoying a loan spell at Melbourne Victory early on in his Celtic career.

The midfielder all but ruled out a move to the A-League.