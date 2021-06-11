Celtic fan group keep pressure on 'unfit for purpose' board after managerial appointment

Despite the announcement of a new manager, a section of Celtic fans are still putting pressure on the club’s board.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:02 pm
Celtic fans are still putting pressure on the club's board. Picture: SNS

North Curve Celtic, a fan collective which represents supporters within the standing section at Parkhead, have become popular on social media for their documenting of the number of days the club have been without a manager.

Each passing day the group brought a banner to Celtic Park with one of the board members placed behind a sign which suggested they are no longer welcome or wanted at the club.

It got to 105 days before the club confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou on Thursday.

However, the Australian’s arrival has not quietened fan unrest.

North Curve Celtic posed with a banner featuring all members of the board with the caption ‘A board like no other’ outside the club’s ground.

The group’s Twitter account posted: “Dermot Desmond Ian Bankier, Dom McKay, Brian Wilson, Thomas Allison, Sharon Brown, Chris McKay, Michael Nicholson.

“A board unfit for purpose.”

Dermot Desmond