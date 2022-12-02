Celtic face fight to land striker target as Scottish champions get tidy World Cup cash boost

Celtic will face a fight to land South Korean World Cup star Gue-sung Cho with reported competition from Europe.

The 24-year-old has emerged on the world stage after netting a double against Ghana in Qatar, including an excellent header. He came into the tournament off the back of a year where he netted 21 goals in 35 matches in club football with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Gimcheon Sangmu.

According to the Daily Record, Hungarian giants Ferencvaros have made an enquiry about the player’s future. South Korean FA vice president Lee Young-pyo, who had spells with PSV Eindhoven, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund, revealed a club had contacted him to get more information about Cho.

The striker, who will likely lead the line for his country in their final group match, a must win against Portugal, has been touted as a replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis. It has been reported that the Greek ace may move on after contract talks had stalled. The 27-year-old has a one in two goal ratio since moving to Parkhead from Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

Meanwhile, Celtic have received a tidy cash boost with all four of their players at the World Cup reaching the knockout stages. They will rake in upwards of £400,000 through Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Josip Juranvoic with Australia, Japan, USA and Croatia all progressing from the group stage.

All four have earned minutes on the pitch and impressed at different stages. Carter-Vickers was brought in for his country’s final game against Iran and put in a performance which was widely praised.

