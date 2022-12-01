Hearts, Celtic, St Mirren, Dundee and Dundee United to earn World Cup bonus - and Rangers could follow

Australia’s surprise win over Denmark on Wednesday in the World Cup provides the SPFL stars, past and present, another chance to shine on the biggest stage in world football. It also means a financial boost for a number of Scottish clubs.

More than £170million has been set aside by FIFA as part of its Club Benefit Payments Programme. This results in club teams across the world earning money while their players, or players who have been recently contracted to them, are at the World Cup. It works out at just under £9,000 per day, per player, from the preparation period on November 10 until the day after the country plays its final match at the tournament.

With both Australia and USA reaching the knockout stages having finished second in their respective groups, players representing SPFL clubs will continue to earn their team money. Hearts will benefit from Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles. Dundee United will gain from Aziz Behich, St Mirren from Keanu Baccus and Celtic from Aaron Mooy and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Dundee will also continue to earn extra cash thanks to Jason Cummings. The Club Benefit Payments Programme is for clubs where players have been registered in two years prior to the tournament and it is worked out on a pro rata basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs will have only earned money from Martin Boyle’s participation for ten days. The winger was called up for the Australia squad but had to be replaced on November 20 due to an injury which will keep him out for ten days. The popular Easter Road ace has continued to stay with Graham Arnold's squad and they will now face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the last-16 on Saturday.

How much?

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what does it mean in terms of cold hard cash, distributed by the Scottish FA after the tournament?

Hearts could cash in nearly £350,000 due to Australia’s progression, while Dundee United and St Mirren will be nearer £70,000 having only added Behich and Baccus this summer. Dundee could earn a slightly higher amount due to Cummings’ year-long stint at Dens Park prior to his move to Central Coast Mariners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australia have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup which will provide a financial benefit to clubs in Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Celtic will fetch more than £200,000 from Aaron Mooy and Cameron Carter-Vickers. That will of course grow due to Josip Juranovic and Daizen Maeda. Their inclusion in the Croatia and Japan squads respectively is already worth an extra six-figure sum. That could yet grow with both nations yet to play their final group games. Japan face Spain and would secure passage with a win while they could still progress with a draw depending on the outcome of Costa Rica v Germany. Croatia need just a point in their final group game with Belgium to progress. If the Croatians do qualify Rangers would stand to make around £250,000 through Borna Barisic’s place in the squad even though he is yet to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad