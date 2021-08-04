Celtic face battle to land €700k Liam Scales as club reveal 'serious interest' from EPL

Liam Scales (left) in action for Ireland's Under-21s. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Reports in Ireland suggested the Parkhead side were close to landing the 22-year-old for €700,000.

However, the player's boss Stephen Bradley has revealed there is “serious interest” from English Premier League clubs with bids being “put down" for the Celtic target.

The defender has impressed for the League of Ireland side since joining in January 2020 from UCD and is contracted until the end of 2022.

"There’s a lot of serious interest from the English Premier League and Scotland,” Bradley told the Irish Mirror. “We've had a number of managers ring Stephen and myself regarding Liam.

“The board trusted our judgement in signing players on longer deals and that means you can take a stance when teams come in.”

Bradley also revealed it is the most interest the club have had in a player during his time there but are expecting him to feature in Thursday’s Conference League clash with Albanian side Teuta Durres and the return leg next week.

“We've never had any issue with Liam and he's really calm and takes things in his stride and thinks about things,” he said

“We have to weigh up every option and avenue and work out what's best for the club first of all.

“It's also very important that you're open and honest with the player and his representatives and make the best decision for all.

“But you weigh up everything – how important these European games are, the league in the next month or two.

“I'm well clued in on where it is and who is interested and the timeline on it.”

