Celtic goalkeeper with 'huge potential' departs on loan following arrival of Joe Hart

Celtic goalkeper Ross Doohan has joined Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Scotland Under 21 stopper reunites with former Dundee United manager Micky Mellon at Prenton Park after spending time on loan at Tannadice last season.

Doohan, who had previous loan spells at Ayr United and Ross County, has been unable to make the first team breakthrough at Celtic despite their recent issues in the goalkeeping department.

He recently signed a new contract with the Parkhead club but the arrival of Joe Hart has pushed the 23-year-old further down the pecking order.

Mellon expects his new arrival to compete for the number one jersey along with Joe Murphy and club captain Scott Davies, who is currently sidelined through injury.

“Ross is a great signing, and he will provide further competition due to Scotty’s injury,” the Tranmere boss said. “He is a talented goalkeeper, and we are delighted he has joined us for the season.

“Together, with Joe, we have two fantastic goalkeepers ahead of the new season. I worked with him at Dundee United towards the end of last season, he has huge potential, and he signed a new contract at Celtic recently because they rate him so highly.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career, so I am delighted we have an excellent all-round goalkeeper and a good person to add to the group.

“To work with Joe and Lee Jones, who is an excellent goalkeeping coach, it is a great fit for Ross, and he will provide great competition. We are very grateful to Celtic for allowing us to take on loan one of their fantastic prospects.”