Celtic eye Ryan move, Rangers track Croatian ace, no Hibs bids for key man, Hearts' Kingsley update - SPFL Rumour Mill

SPFL Rumour Mill

A new manager at Celtic means plenty of links concerning players incoming and some on the way out while Rangers are also seeking to pad out their squad with some quality additions.

Meanwhile there has been interest in Hibs defender Ryan Porteous as well as several of Callum Davidson’s history-making St Johnstone players – but no concrete offers for any of them, according to the respective clubs.

One former Aberdeen manager is seeking a swift return to management while there could be more than one high-profile exit from Celtic Park this summer with a move to Greece on the cards for one individual.

Ryan to Celtic?

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could make a move for Australian international goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who is reportedly out of favour at Brighton. (The Sun)

Rangers reject offers for defender

Rangers have reportedly turned down a number of bids for defender George Edmundson, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby. (Football Insider)

No Porteous bids just yet

Hibs have received no firm approach from Galatasaray despite reports linking the Turkish giants with a move for defender Ryan Porteous. (Evening News)

Interest but no bids in Saints stars

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson insists there has been interest in his double-winning Saints players, but nothing formal. (The Courier)

Ntcham nears Athens switch

Olivier Ntcham is understood to be close to a Celtic exit after agreeing personal terms with Greek outfit AEK Athens. (Daily Record)

Bids for Celtic target but new deal talks continue

Sunderland are continuing talks with Charlie Wyke over a new deal despite reported offers from Celtic, Middlesbrough, and Nottingham Forest. (Northern Echo)

English interest in Dons kid

Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland are reportedly keeping tabs on Aberdeen's Ethan Ross. (Northern Echo)

Tierney contract talks

Arsenal are holding talks with Scotland international defender Kieran Tierney over a new deal. (The Sun)

Gers chasing deal for Croatian midfielder

Rangers are weighing up a move for Ivan Lepinjica, a defensive midfielder with Croatian side Rijeka, according to reports. (Football Insider)

McInnes eyes West Brom return

Derek McInnes could return to management at his former club West Bromwich Albion, reports in the Midlands say. (The Scotsman)

Berg to Scotland?

Reports in Norway suggest Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg could be on his way to Scotland, while there is interest in the Norwegian internationalist from the Netherlands as well. (VG.no)

Boyle and Irvine combine again for Socceroos

Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine picked up where they left off for Australia and combined to score another international goal on their quest for World Cup qualification next year. (Evening News)

Hearts give Kingsley update

After missing the final seven matches of last season, Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is almost fit again after a groin injury and while he may not be fit to return to pre-season on June 15 he is expected to be ready for training before the end of the month. (Evening News)

