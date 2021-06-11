Derek McInnes 'interest' in manager return to replace Sam Allardyce at former club West Brom

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The former Aberdeen and St Johnstone manager, who left Pittodrie in March after almost eight years in charge of the Dons, has expressed interest in the role at The Hawthorns, according to the Express and Star.

McInnes spent three seasons at the club as a player, and two as captain after moving from a spell in France with Toulouse, leading the club to a first spell in the Premier League.

His former team-mate Andy Johnson touted him for the role in way back in 2009 and has again backed the boss after news of his interest was reported.

"For me, Derek McInnes ticks all the boxes,” he said. “He is young but he knows all about the club and the fan base.

“He is also passionate about Albion and has that desire to really make the club successful.

“He is very calm but he also has that fire in his belly. When we were playing together he would think nothing of coming in at half-time and saying exactly what needed to be said.

“He shakes things up. But he has also got excellent people skills. And I think we’ve got a lot of players who would really benefit from working with him.

“The way he comes across in interviews, he will lift everyone and bring everyone together."

McInnes has managed in England before, taking charge of Bristol City before his spell at Aberdeen.

Albion are on the look-out for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce with the club relegated from the English top flight.