Celtic eye move for £20m-rated Championship player of the month

The Scottish Premiership leaders reportedly sent senior scout Craig Strachan, son of former Celtic manager Gordon, to watch the 22-year-old in action during Wednesday night’s match against Reading, where he hit the back of the net and also struck the post in a 2-1 win.

Semenyo, a Bermuda international, has five goals and six assists in 18 appearances for the English Championship side this season, and recently claimed the division's Player of the Month award for January.

According to Bristol World, Celtic are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in the former SGS College striker, who has also spent time on loan at Sunderland.

Bristol City rejected more than one bid for Semenyo on transfer deadline day last month, with Nottingham Forest one of the sides who saw an offer rebuffed.

It is claimed the club are looking for a fee approaching £20million including clauses and add-ons, which could price Celtic out of an immediate move, although his current contract is due to expire in June 2023.

The Robins are keen to keep hold of their talented player and talks have been conducted over a new deal. But although those discussions have been described as “positive”, an agreement has yet to be reached.

Manager Nigel Pearson was asked about the subject in the pre-Swansea City press conference held on Friday.

“It [the contract] never just looks after itself. Of course, we want to retain his services for as long as we can,” he explained.

“He’s currently got a year-and-a-half left with a year’s option in our favour so we’ve got him for two-and-a-half years to at least persuade him to stay, whether that materialises or not I can’t give you a definitive answer.

“But we have time to work on those possibilities but I can’t speak for other people’s intentions and it will take a lot of money to get him out of the building."