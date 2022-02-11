Celtic accounts: Headline figures behind seismic financial turnaround

Chairman Ian Bankier pointed to three key areas of income at the club – fans, Europe and player sales.

However he did warn that “most of our earnings are typically derived in the first six months of the financial year. In line with prior years, we expect to incur losses in the second six months of the financial year”.

But his statement finished on a positive note: “We anticipate to finish the financial year with revenues ahead of our previous expectations.”

Here’s an overview of the key numbers and figures amongst the news announced on Friday evening...

6

Months that the accounting period covers. The papers consider all the finances until December 31 last year.

Celtic announced their interim results. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

£33.5m

The swing in fortunes between last summer’s figures, which showed a £5.9m loss over the financial year – to the current £27.9m profit before tax.

30

percent increase in turnover. Celtic brought in £52.9m, up from £40.7m for the same period the year before

19

home fixtures at Parkhead – two more than the same time in 2020 and crucially, with fans through the turnstiles. The extra two games are a bonus on top of the welcome ticket revenue from gate receipts.

£25.8m

profit from player sales. Odsonne Edouard left to join Crystal Palace – though a fee was also due to Paris Saint-Germain. Kristoffer Ajer made a similar move to London and joined Brentford for a deal believed to be in excess of £13m. Ryan Christie also joined Bournemouth. The trio of departures was a far cry from the year before when Celtic recouped just £1m from Eboue Kouassi.