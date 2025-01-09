Celtic have been linked with teenage whizzkid Bazoumana Toure. | Imago

Celtic manager Rodgers said hinted at potential movement for the club in transfer market

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are have entered the sign for one of Europe’s most highly-rated teenagers this month, according to reports.

The Scottish champions went 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate, and head coach Brendan Rodgers admitted prior to the clash that the have “bits and pieces going on in the background" regarding incomings and outgoings this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the club on the cusp on securing at least a Champions League last 16 playoff spot, additions are expected in January as Celtic look to strengthen their squad ahead of a busy fixture list, while a number of fringe players could be set to depart the club in the coming weeks.

Former Celtic favourite Kieran Tierney is one player expected to re-join the club this month, with the Scotland international expected to join on loan before agreeing a pre-contract deal that would see him complete a return to his boyhood on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer - and he could be joined 18-year-old Ivory Coast whizzkid Bazoumana Toure.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has his team 16 points clear at the summit. | SNS Group

According to Sun Sport, Celtic have now entered the race for the £10million rated winger after being impressed by his performances at Swedish outfit Hammarby. The Ivorian has already registered registered eight goals and three assists in 23 appearances, with his impressive form also capturing the attention of English Premier League sides Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also rumoured to be considering a bid for the player.

The report claims that Celtic have kept a close eye on Toure this season, and have attended a number of Hammarby’s matches as the club continue to monitor Europe’s top talents. Hammarby head coach Mikael Hjelmberg recently conceded that the teenager’s form could see him depart the club in January, with a number of clubs showing interest in the talented Ivorian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many clubs who ask about him,” said Hjelmberg. “There are many clubs who are curious about what it would cost to buy him. We have been quite clear about what we think - and that may also be why nothing concrete has come yet. I’ve told Bazou (Toure) and his representatives that if we’re going to sell this winter, it will be for a Swedish record.”