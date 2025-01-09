Celtic 'enter race' for £10m-rated whizzkid as Hoops confirm first January departure
Celtic are have entered the sign for one of Europe’s most highly-rated teenagers this month, according to reports.
The Scottish champions went 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 2-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate, and head coach Brendan Rodgers admitted prior to the clash that the have “bits and pieces going on in the background" regarding incomings and outgoings this month.
With the club on the cusp on securing at least a Champions League last 16 playoff spot, additions are expected in January as Celtic look to strengthen their squad ahead of a busy fixture list, while a number of fringe players could be set to depart the club in the coming weeks.
Former Celtic favourite Kieran Tierney is one player expected to re-join the club this month, with the Scotland international expected to join on loan before agreeing a pre-contract deal that would see him complete a return to his boyhood on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer - and he could be joined 18-year-old Ivory Coast whizzkid Bazoumana Toure.
According to Sun Sport, Celtic have now entered the race for the £10million rated winger after being impressed by his performances at Swedish outfit Hammarby. The Ivorian has already registered registered eight goals and three assists in 23 appearances, with his impressive form also capturing the attention of English Premier League sides Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are also rumoured to be considering a bid for the player.
The report claims that Celtic have kept a close eye on Toure this season, and have attended a number of Hammarby’s matches as the club continue to monitor Europe’s top talents. Hammarby head coach Mikael Hjelmberg recently conceded that the teenager’s form could see him depart the club in January, with a number of clubs showing interest in the talented Ivorian.
“There are many clubs who ask about him,” said Hjelmberg. “There are many clubs who are curious about what it would cost to buy him. We have been quite clear about what we think - and that may also be why nothing concrete has come yet. I’ve told Bazou (Toure) and his representatives that if we’re going to sell this winter, it will be for a Swedish record.”
Elsewhere, Celtic have confirmed that centre-back Stephen Welsh has become the first player to depart the club this month after they agreed a deal with KV Mechelen for the player to move to the Belgian outfit on a loan deal until the end of the season. A statement on the club’s official website said: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Stephen all the best in his loan spell at KV Mechelen”.
