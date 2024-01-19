Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate involved in shock Asian Cup defeat for Japan

The Blue Samurai lost for the first time in 11 matches against Iraq

Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate were involved in a shock defeat for Japan as they went down 2-1 to Iraq at the Asian Cup.

Hajime Moriyasu’s Blue Samurai were warm favourites to follow up their Group D opening win over Vietnam by taking down the Iraqis in Al-Rayyan, but they failed to live up to previous levels and will now need a positive result against Indonesia in their final pool match if they are to guarantee progression to the knock-out stages. It was their first defeat in 11 matches.

Maeda and Hatate were both summoned from the bench on 74 minutes, with Iraq 2-0 ahead thanks to a first-half double from Aymen Hussein. Hatate set up Liverpool’s Wataro Endo for what turned out to be a 93rd-minute consolation and the Japanese will now lick their wounds before taking on the Indonesians – who overcame ten-man Vietnam 1-0 in the other match in Group D – on Wednesday.