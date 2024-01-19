Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate involved in shock Asian Cup defeat for Japan
Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate were involved in a shock defeat for Japan as they went down 2-1 to Iraq at the Asian Cup.
Hajime Moriyasu’s Blue Samurai were warm favourites to follow up their Group D opening win over Vietnam by taking down the Iraqis in Al-Rayyan, but they failed to live up to previous levels and will now need a positive result against Indonesia in their final pool match if they are to guarantee progression to the knock-out stages. It was their first defeat in 11 matches.
Maeda and Hatate were both summoned from the bench on 74 minutes, with Iraq 2-0 ahead thanks to a first-half double from Aymen Hussein. Hatate set up Liverpool’s Wataro Endo for what turned out to be a 93rd-minute consolation and the Japanese will now lick their wounds before taking on the Indonesians – who overcame ten-man Vietnam 1-0 in the other match in Group D – on Wednesday.