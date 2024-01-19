Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is not aware of any concrete interest in Matt O’Riley after Girona became the latest club to be linked with the midfielder.

Reports claim the Spanish La Liga leaders are mulling over a move for the Denmark international ahead this month, but Rodgers – speaking ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle – commented in his broadcast press conference: “I’m not aware of any (interest). But it’s natural, if you’ve got good players then of course they will attract attention. But I’m not focused on that at all. We don’t want to be losing any (of our best players). The plan was to add to the squad and that’s still the plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Riley was subject of a failed bid from Leeds United, believed to be in the region of £10million, last summer and has since attracted interest from major clubs in Europe, including Internazionale. The former MK Dons playmaker, however, has emerged as one of Celtic’s key players and after adding Nicolas Kuhn to his forward ranks this week, Rodgers is focused on strengthening his squad further, with a left-back on the radar.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Matt O'Riley during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown on Friday.