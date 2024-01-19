Brendan Rodgers addresses Celtic Matt O'Riley speculation, explains Nicolas Kuhn debut delay and gives positive Cameron Carter-Vickers update
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is not aware of any concrete interest in Matt O’Riley after Girona became the latest club to be linked with the midfielder.
Reports claim the Spanish La Liga leaders are mulling over a move for the Denmark international ahead this month, but Rodgers – speaking ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup tie against Buckie Thistle – commented in his broadcast press conference: “I’m not aware of any (interest). But it’s natural, if you’ve got good players then of course they will attract attention. But I’m not focused on that at all. We don’t want to be losing any (of our best players). The plan was to add to the squad and that’s still the plan.”
O’Riley was subject of a failed bid from Leeds United, believed to be in the region of £10million, last summer and has since attracted interest from major clubs in Europe, including Internazionale. The former MK Dons playmaker, however, has emerged as one of Celtic’s key players and after adding Nicolas Kuhn to his forward ranks this week, Rodgers is focused on strengthening his squad further, with a left-back on the radar.
Kuhn, however, will not make his debut against Buckie. “Nic won’t be involved at the weekend,” he said. “He had actually been quite a period out. He had an operation on his teeth so he lost a bit of strength. But he will be okay for Ross County.” There was better news on Cameron Carter-Vickers, with the central defender back training after a hamstring injury but will not play in the fourth-round game. “Cam won’t be involved this weekend but by Ross County he will be fine,” Rodgers added.