Celtic 'determined' to land Iran's young player of the year award winner with second bid

The 5ft 5in playmaker has only been with current club Shabab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates for six months, and they seem intent on keeping hold of the 23-year-old if they can.

He agreed a five-year deal in the summer but Postecoglou, who admitted last month he was “happy to be the only one” searching leagues less frequented by European clubs, has made an initial bid according to Tasnim News in the player’s homeland.

Ghayedi already has eight international caps and can play on the left-side or behind the striker and was the Iranian league’s largest supplier of goals last season with leaders Esteghlal.

It has been reported Celtic are ‘determined’ to sign their target and are planning a new bid for the diminutive playmaker, who was also the Persian league’s young player of the year before his summer switch.

