Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic complete permanent transfer - fee, length of contract, what player and coach had to say

The 24-year-old United States internationalist played an integral part in Celtic winning the cinch Premiership last season whilst on loan from the London club and Celtic have been keen for months to secure him on a long-term deal.

The fee has not be disclosed by Celtic, but it is believed to be in the region of £6million with potential add-ons. The American has signed a four-year contract.

“I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier,” said Carter-Vickers, who is currently on international duty with the US.

“I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“We have a fantastic group of players at the club, we have a really good spirit and atmosphere among us and we all worked so hard together to deliver the league and League Cup success last season.

"I wanted to make sure I was part of this group going forward and working under a great manager, and now we all want to achieve more.

“We have so much to look forward to, we will aim to be strong again domestically and of course we look ahead with real excitement to the Champions League.

“I have received such a great welcome from everyone at the club from day one and also from our supporters. When you are fortunate enough to be inside Celtic you can see it really is one of the world’s great football clubs.

“I am delighted to be given this opportunity at a club of this stature and I will be doing all I can to play my part in bringing more and more success to our fans.”

The permanent acquisition of Carter-Vickers will be a real fillip for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who wanted to keep the American after striking up a solid centre-half pairing with Carl Starfelt.

“I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis,” said Postecoglou.

“This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

“Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play.

“He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

“When we identify a player, we always hope that they can settle into things as quickly and as easily as possible, but like so many other players during the season, Cameron slotted in to life at Celtic brilliantly from very early on.