Celtic defender completes transfer deadline day move to St Johnstone

St Johnstone have completed the signing of Celtic defender Anthony Ralston.

The 20-year-old has joined the Perth side on a season-long loan after finding himself far down the pecking order at Parkhead.

The reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions have signed both Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer to play right-back this summer.

Tommy Wright has moved to add the Scotland youth international after a training ground bust-up with Richard Foster saw the veteran defender leave McDiarmid Park for a return to Ross County.

This represents Ralston's third loan spell since graduating from Celtic's youth academy having also spent time with Queen's Park and Dundee United.

His contract with Neil Lennon's side runs until 2022.