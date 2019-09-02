Celtic to move for £12.5m EPL star, Rangers receive Morelos transfer boost, defender to leave Parkhead for rivals, Gerrard hits out at star, players to exit Ibrox - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Transfer deadline day has arrived and Celtic are planning a swoop for a former favourite who is out of favour in the Premier League.
Neil Lennon expects to be busy in the transfer window which closes at midnight tonight. At Ibrox there will likely be a few departures with a signing only arriving "out of the blue". Find out more transfer news involving SPFL sides below.
1. Jake Hastie heading for England
Jake Hastie is set to complete a season-long move to Rotherham United. The Rangers winger, signed from Motherwell, leaves to get first-team football.
Steven Gerrard hit out at his winger Jordan Jones following his sending off for a challenge on Celtic's Mortiz Bauer. The player left Ibrox on crutches and Gerrard said: "He deserves his ban and hes got everything to do now to get back in my team. (Sky Sports)
Neil Lennon played down an incident involving Rangers fans following Celtic's second goal. He said:I didnt see it. I was halfway down the pitch at the time. It happens, so Im not going to comment on it. The stewards were on it very quickly, so theres nothing to report. (Scottish Sun)