Celtic deal for transfer target 'was almost done', reports of bid for Rangers star debunked, Hearts not in race for ex-Motherwell man - Scottish Football Transfer Round-up

Mario Vuskovic is said to have been on the verge of a move to Celtic before the Parkhead side pulled the plug. Picture: Getty

Rangers hold firm over Morelos

Rangers are unlikely to sell Alfredo Morelos until their Champions League qualifying campaign has been completed. Steven Gerrard’s side are looking to reach the group stages of the competition and don’t want to sell their starting central striker with Porto the leading contenders for his signature. (Daily Record)

No bid for Kamara

There has been no bid from West Ham United for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara despite reports to the contrary. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic complete signing

Celtic have completed the signing of Israeli international Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva. The 19-year-old has signed a five-year-deal and is expected to begin training on Friday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic deal ‘was almost done’

Celtic were on the verge of completing a move for Mario Vuskovic before turning their attentions to Carl Starfelt. The latter is expected to become the next signing at Celtic Park and is said to be on his way to complete a medical. (Dalmatinski)

Scottish international still keen on dream move

Norwich City star Kenny McLean has admitted he still harbours an ambition to make it at Rangers. The Scotland international was on the club’s books as a youngster before forging a career away from Ibrox at St Mirren and Aberdeen, which has led him to the brink of the Premier League with Norwich. (The Scotsman)

No Hearts interest in Scott

Hearts are not interested in signing James Scott despite reports earlier on Wednesday saying otherwise. St Johnstone are thought to be leading the chase for the former Motherwell man. (Evening News)

Ex-Hearts ace joins Killie

Former Hearts defender Dylan McGowan has joined Kilmarnock. The 29-year-old has become the club’s 14th summer recruit, signing a deal until 2023, as Tommy Wright rebuilds the squad following relegation to the Championship. (The Scotsman)

Ross to meet Gordon

Jack Ross is looking forward to catching up with Hibs owner Ron Gordon as his search for new defenders and forwards continues. Gordon watched from the Easter Road stand as Hibs defeated Arsenal 2-1 in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly, and will hold his first face-to-face meeting with his manager since restrictions eased on Thursday. (Evening News)

