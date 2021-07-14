Liel Abada: Celtic confirm signing of Israeli forward on 5-year-deal

Celtic have completed the signing of Israeli international Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 4:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 6:35 pm
Liel Abada is set to complete his move to Celtic. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Liel Abada is set to complete his move to Celtic. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
The 19-year-old has signed a five-year-deal and is expected to begin training on Friday.

Abada travelled seven hours from London to Glasgow on Tuesday with his agent ahead of completing the move having completed his work permit procedure.

There were reports in the player’s homeland that there was late interest from French sides. He is expected to cost Celtic a fee of €4million which will be paid in three instalments.

The versatile Abada was hugely impressive last season in the Ligat ha'Al – the Israeli top tier – scoring 12 goals. In total he scored 13 in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The teenager's performances earned him his Israel debut off the bench against Montenegro in June.

He becomes the third signing this summer, joining Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide, as Ange Postecoglou continues his rebuild.

