Celtic credited with interest in Senegalese star dubbed 'the next Sadio Mane'

The 23-year-old Senegalese international has been exiled from first-team training at the Ligue 1 club due to tensions between players and new manager Igor Tudor.

A transfer switch looks on the cards and, according to the Daily Mail, Celtic have sent scouts to watch the player dubbed 'the next Sadio Mane' in his homeland.

Dieng has scored nine goals in 40 appearances for Marseille, and also has 11 international caps to his name, having helped Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations title earlier this year.

Marseille's Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng has reportedly been scouted by Celtic. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)