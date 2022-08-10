Celtic credited with interest in Senegalese star dubbed 'the next Sadio Mane'

The 23-year-old Senegalese international has been exiled from first-team training at the Ligue 1 club due to tensions between players and new manager Igor Tudor.
A transfer switch looks on the cards and, according to the Daily Mail, Celtic have sent scouts to watch the player dubbed 'the next Sadio Mane' in his homeland.
Dieng has scored nine goals in 40 appearances for Marseille, and also has 11 international caps to his name, having helped Senegal lift the African Cup of Nations title earlier this year.
Newcastle United failed in a bid to land the player in January and although they are not expected to return with another offer this summer, a number of other English Premier League sides are also said to be eyeing the highly-rated forward, including Leeds United, West Ham, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Nottingham Forrest.