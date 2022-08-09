Alex Collado: Celtic one of four clubs linked with move for Barcelona winger - one factor could be crucial

Celtic have been linked with a move for Barcelona's Alex Collado.

The 23-year-old is one of a number of Barcelona players who are being moved on from the Camp Nou as the La Liga club tries to balance its finances amid a fresh signing spree.

Collado has been capped by Spain at under-19 level and is comfortable on either flank. He has been part of Barcelona’s La Masia academy since 2010 and featured twice for the senior team in 2019 before spending 2022 on loan at Granada. He scored twice in 17 appearances for the Nazaries.

Media in Spain are reporting that four clubs are weighing up a move for Collado. Celtic and Olympiacos are named by Spanish journalist Albert Roge, and he also claims that two unspecified teams from the Spanish top flight are also in for him.

It is understood that the player’s preference is to move to a club with guaranteed European football.