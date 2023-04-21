All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
22 minutes ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
27 minutes ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
1 hour ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
2 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
12 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting

Celtic could rest four key stars ahead of crucial Rangers Scottish Cup clash with title all but wrapped up

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could rest a quartet of his first-team stars for Saturday’s Premiership encounter against Motherwell with the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers in mind.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
 Comment

The rivals meet in Mount Florida for the second time this season next Sunday for a place in the end of season final. With the league title all but wrapped up after the win over their rivals at Celtic Park earlier this month which stretched their lead at the top to 12 points, the Australian may not want to risk the fitness of four key players who have injury issues.

According to the Scottish Sun, Liel Abada returned to light training on Thursday having missed the last three fixtures following the international break where he picked up a knock when away with Israel. Celtic were without the Israeli plus Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Reo Hatate in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Killie. The latter has been absent since picking up an injury against Hibs before the international break, while the former has had an issue with his knee which is likely to require surgery. Their presence wasn’t sorely missed against Killie with Tomoki Iwata impressing in midfield, Yuki Kobayashi looking comfortable in defence and Sead Haskabanovic and Daizen Maeda providing pace, power and creativity either side of Kyogo Furuhashi. Testament to the squad depth at Postecoglou’s disposal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celtic will have seven full days to prepare for their semi-final with Rangers where they will be hoping to take one step closer towards a domestic treble.

Liel Abada and Jota could sit out Celtic's Premiership clash with Motherwell on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Liel Abada and Jota could sit out Celtic's Premiership clash with Motherwell on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Liel Abada and Jota could sit out Celtic's Premiership clash with Motherwell on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Related topics:PremiershipMotherwell
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.