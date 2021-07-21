Celtic confirm Swedish international Carl Starfelt signing to replace Kris Ajer

Carl Starfelt in action for Sweden against Estonia (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old will fortify Ange Postecoglou’s defence which has been further weakened by the departure of Kris Ajer to Brentford. The Norwegian’s deal was confirmed at the English Premier League new boys just minutes before the arrival of the Swedish capped centre-back.

Starfelt’s deal has been much discussed over the past ten days and a clip on the player’s Instagram account hinted a move was imminent last night as he tuned in to Celtic’s 1-1 draw with FC Midtjylland.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “I am really pleased agreement has been reached and we are really looking forward to Carl joining up with the squad. Carl is an experienced player and someone with the attributes to be a real success at Celtic.

"He is a strong, athletic and committed defender and will add quality to our squad. I am sure he will be a player our supporters will welcome warmly and someone who will be really important for us going forward.”

Starfelt has three international caps – all picked up last season during his second season in Russia - and his deal will result in a sell-on clause for previous club IFK Gothenburg.

He will replace Ajer in the Celtic backline after a £13.5m deal was completed. The Norwegian spent time on loan at Kilmarnock but made 170 appearances at the club, becoming a key member in three of Celtic’s four consecutive trebles and even picked up the club’s Player of the Year from the disappointing 2020/21 campaign.