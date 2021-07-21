Kristoffer Ajer leaves Celtic to sign for Brentford in reported £13.5m deal

Brentford have completed the transfer of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer for a reported £13.5m fee.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:26 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 6:26 pm
Kristoffer Ajer has left Celtic to join Brentford. Picture: SNS
Kristoffer Ajer has left Celtic to join Brentford. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Norwegian defender joins the English Premier League newboys after an improved second offer was accepted by Celtic who turned down Brentford’s initial approach.

Ajer had less than one year left on his contract and made it clear he wished to leave the East End of Glasgow after five successful years with the Hoops.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The 23-year-old joined from Start in the summer of 2016 and was quickly converted from an attacking central midfielder into a centre-back, which he refined in a loan move to Kilmarnock.

In total he made 170 appearances, becoming a key member in three of Celtic’s four consecutive trebles and even picked up the club’s Player of the Year from the disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Celtic said in a statement: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club wish Kristoffer every success in his future career down south and thank him for his role in the club’s success in recent years.”

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Kristoffer AjerBrentford
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.