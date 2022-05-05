Jota: The popular sell-on clause which will form part of Benfica to Celtic deal

It has been widely reported that the Scottish league leaders will exercise the option available to them to make the winger a full-time Celtic player.

According to reports in Portugal, Benfica have already been notified of the club’s intentions and incoming boss Roger Schmidt is unlikely to try and block the move.

Celtic will have to part with a fee of £6.3million.

However, A Bola, the respected Portuguese sports news outlet, reports that in addition to the sizeable fee, Benfica want a 30 per cent sell-on clause included with the view Celtic could move the player on for a significant amount if he builds on the form shown in his first season.

The clause is not an unfamiliar one and one which Scottish clubs are beginning to make better use of with players becoming more popular in England and abroad.

Former Celtic striker John Harton believes the board have to back Ange Postecoglou in the summer ahead of the Champions League, including making sure Jota remains.

“He’ll want to improve Celtic at the highest level," he said. Can they push on and make the knockout stages? It will be very, very difficult, but to do that they will need the quality of player. So, when you think of that, and Ange goes ‘I want this and I want that’ then you have to think Celtic will back him. They run their house accordingly. They don’t overspend. They don’t push the market out for many players – unless they’re very special. Like Jota is, like Carter-Vickers.”