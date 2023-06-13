All Sections
Celtic 'confident' over Brendan Rodgers return as timeline set out for managerial appointment

Brendan Rodgers is closing in on a sensational return to Celtic amid reports that he has held positive talks with the club heirarchy over succeeding Ange Postecoglou.
By Oliver Anderson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 22:29 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST
The 50-year-old Northern Irishman left Celtic under a cloud four years and four months ago to take over at Leicester City after winning seven consecutive trophies across two-and-a-half seasons including an unbeaten debut campaign on the domestic front.

His untimely exit midway through his third season as the club closed in on a treble treble and with the coveted 10-in-a-row bid on the horizon caused considerable acrimony among sections of the support.

However, the fall-out from his February 2019 departure does not appear to have put Celtic off making Rodgers their number one candidate to step into the shoes of Postecoglou, who was appointed the new manager of Tottenham last week after a treble-winning season at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers won seven trophies out of seven during his first spell in charge of Celtic.Brendan Rodgers won seven trophies out of seven during his first spell in charge of Celtic.
Brendan Rodgers won seven trophies out of seven during his first spell in charge of Celtic.

Rodgers is said to be weighing up his options having also been approached by managerless Leeds United ahead of their first campaign back in the Championship following last season's relegation.

However, a report in the Scottish Sun claims that Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, who was pictured landing at Glasgow Airport in a private jet on Tuesday, is confident that Rodgers will accept a lucrative offer to return to the club with confirmation possible before the end of the week.

Rodgers parted company with Leicester in March having previously led the Foxes to two fifth placed finishes in the Premier League as well as winning the FA Cup.

