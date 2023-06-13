The Irish billionaire was pictured arriving on a private jet amid reports that he is set to meet Brendan Rodgers in a bid to convince the former Celtic manager to make a sensational return to the club.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant post following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur last week. Enzo Maresca, Francesco Farioli and Kjetil Knutsen have all been touted as possible successors, however, the club’s hierarchy favour a return for Rodgers who had a two-and-a-half year spell at Parkhead where he guided the team to back-to-back trebles before departing for Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He parted company with the Foxes in March after a run of six straight defeats having previously led the club to two fifth placed finishes in the Premier League as well as winning the FA Cup.

Dermot Desmond, majority shareholder of Celtic Football Club, is pictured arriving at Glasgow Airport as the club search for a new manager. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Scottish Sun, initial talks have already taken place with Celtic supremo Desmond set to meet Rodgers and put forward an attractive offer despite talk that the 50-year-old was planning to take time away from the game.