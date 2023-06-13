All Sections
Dermot Desmond lands in Glasgow as Celtic new manager search ramps up

Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has landed Glasgow as the club's search for a new manager gathers pace.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST
 Comment

The Irish billionaire was pictured arriving on a private jet amid reports that he is set to meet Brendan Rodgers in a bid to convince the former Celtic manager to make a sensational return to the club.

A number of names have been linked with the vacant post following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur last week. Enzo Maresca, Francesco Farioli and Kjetil Knutsen have all been touted as possible successors, however, the club’s hierarchy favour a return for Rodgers who had a two-and-a-half year spell at Parkhead where he guided the team to back-to-back trebles before departing for Leicester City.

He parted company with the Foxes in March after a run of six straight defeats having previously led the club to two fifth placed finishes in the Premier League as well as winning the FA Cup.

Dermot Desmond, majority shareholder of Celtic Football Club, is pictured arriving at Glasgow Airport as the club search for a new manager. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Scottish Sun, initial talks have already taken place with Celtic supremo Desmond set to meet Rodgers and put forward an attractive offer despite talk that the 50-year-old was planning to take time away from the game.

As part of the deal to bring Rodgers back to Celtic, there could be a potential return for Scott Brown. It has been suggested that if John Kennedy was to head south to join Postecoglou at Spurs the club’s hugely successful former captain could be part of a new management team. Brown, who spent 14 seasons at Celtic Park, winning a raft of trophies, has just finished his first season as a manager with Fleetwood Town.

