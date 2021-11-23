Celtic Christmas Ad delivers with Bertie Auld tribute, Jota as George Michael, Salt Bae, Gavin Strachan's laptop

Jota as George Michael in the Celtic Christmas AD. Picture: Celtic FC/Twitter

Every year the club put together an amusing video featuring the first-team stars and management in sometimes unusual scenarios, while advertising what can be bought from the club store.

This season it has been no different and could be Celtic’s best one yet with a number of excellent performances and amusing inclusions.

It pays tribute to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld who died earlier this month. A hugely popular figure, the video has been soundtracked to a Celtic version of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ with Parkhead lit up with ‘Bertie YNWA’.

The video pulls at the heartstrings further as Ange Postecoglou remembers his father who was a huge influence in his career via a photograph on his frame.

Throughout there are a number of very knowing nods to the past and moments in players careers.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart is given a Celtic-branded hair and body wash gift having famously appeared in a Head & Shoulders commercial, while perhaps the funniest moment for supporters is the appearance of Gavin Strachan's laptop.

While John Kennedy, Stevie Moods and Stephen McManus are gathered around a flip chart, Strachan gets their attention and turns a laptop towards them.

When Celtic were performing poorly, the first-team coach came under fire for having a laptop or iPad on the bench. So much so, that even Twitter accounts named after Gavin’s laptop emerged.

Josip Juranovic, meanwhile, impersonates famous Turkish chef ‘Salt Bae’ when he seasons the Christmas roast.

The ad features members of the club’s women's team with manager Fran Alonso rocking up in a suit which wouldn’t have looked out of place amongst the Liverpool team in the 1996 FA Cup final.

There is also a surprise appearance from goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, coming in from the cold as Postecoglou opens the door.

Unsurprisingly, however, it is Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi who steal the show.

The latter is constantly delivering presents and delighted when he does so, while the Portuguese winger, accompanied by Grge Taylor on guitar, transforms into George Michael to perform ‘Faith’. The resemblance is uncanny.

