Rangers chief's transfer admission, Jota coy on Celtic future, Hearts star 'set for exit', Hibs frustration at League Cup final ticket split - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

On it, there is plenty of domestic and European involvement. This weekend brings the Scottish Cup third round, there is the Premier Sports Cup final before Christmas and plenty of league action.

In the Scottish Premiership, both Celtic and Hibs will play nine games over the space of 29 days, while there are a number of midweek rounds on the horizon in the top-flight.

Off the pitch, one of the big dates is this Friday when Scotland fill find out their World Cup play-off semi-final opponent as well as the teams they could face in the final.

The transfer window is also on the horizon with plenty of movement expected.

1. Jota coy on Celtic future Jota refused to get drawn into discussing his future with Celtic. Reports surfaced that the club were keen to sign the Portuguese winger on a permanent deal for £6.5million as part of the loan agreement from Benfica. The October Premiership player of the month said: "I never think in the future, I think in the present. I am a present person. That is what I am thinking." (Various)

2. Ojo card not rescinded Aberdeen have had their appeal for the red card of Funso Ojo rejected by the Scottish FA because rules won't allow for the second yellow to be rescinded. The midfielder was harshly sent off by Bobby Madden after being pushed by a Dundee United fan. Fifa rules state that bookings can only be overturned for mistaken identity or simulation. (Scottish Sun)

3. Hibs frustrated over League Cup final ticket split Hibs have revealed their frustration over the ticket split for the Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic. The Hibees have been given 17,500 seats but wanted an even split for the game. The club had a "number of long and intense discussions with the SPFL" as they looked for a 50/50 split, "knowing our history of selling out tickets for cup finals and for sporting integrity". (The Scotsman)

4. Van Bronckhorst's player warning New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has warned any player not willing to buy into his way of managing will encounter a "tough manager". He said: "I am a coach who is very strict. I like discipline. It is very important for the way that you behave and the way you play on the pitch." (Various)